DNA, interrogations at center of start of week 2 of Mason Sisk mass murder trial

Proceedings have ended for the day in the murder trial of an Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members.
The court will be back in session Tuesday morning for the murder trial of Mason Sisk, who was 14 when five of his family members were murdered in their home. Sisk is charged with four counts of capital murder, and this is his second trial after the first was declared a mistrial last year. Two witnesses appeared in court today, and one expert went through questioning without the jury present, and we are still working on learning just what that series of questioning means for this case.
The first witness called today by the state is a former investigator for the Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office. She discussed her role on the scene in September 2019, which consisted of collecting and logging evidence. The defense asked multiple times why specific leads were not pursued, such as the DNA found in a pair of fingerless gloves at the scene.
The three separate DNA profiles found did not directly match anyone in the Sisk home. Her response to this is that the evidence the office collects brings them to leads, and since these gloves and other possible leads brought up by the defense did not bring them any closer to a rational lead, they were not pursued.
The defense also tried to ask her questions about interrogation; specifically the confession of guilt from Sisk they believe came after coercion. The investigator testified she was not involved in that side of the investigation, that she trusts her former co-workers and has never seen a coerced confession at the Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office.
The second witness called by the state is a former deputy for the Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office. This deputy watched over Sisk at the scene, and the jury watched his hour and forty-minute body cam footage. Much of this footage is just a deputy standing around and watching. However, the former deputy told the jury that he kept the camera on because Sisk's detained status remained unclear for some time.
One moment that sticks out in the video is when Sisk is asked where his baby brother is, and he responds, "The infant? I am not sure where my parents keep him." failing to use his brother's actual name.
The third person called by the defense was questioned after the jury went home. He is an expert in psychology and discussed the Reid Technique, which is a form of interrogation studies say can cause innocent people to confess to crimes they didn't commit. The defense is attempting to claim that Sisk's confession is inadmissible due to the similar circumstances surrounding it.