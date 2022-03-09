DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 killing of California woman, authorities say

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DNA from bite mark leads to arrest in 1994 killing of California woman, authorities say

Police made an arrest in the 1994 killing of Cheri Huss. DNA evidence taken from a bite mark left on a victim led California detectives to charge a man with murder nearly 28 years after a woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, officials said March 8.

 Riverside County District Attorney's Office

DNA evidence taken from a bite mark left on a victim led California detectives to charge a man with murder nearly 28 years after a woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, officials said Tuesday.

Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Cheri Huss on April 24, 1994, according to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney.

"I hope Cheri and her family will finally get the justice they deserve and have waited so long for," District Attorney Mike Hestrin said in a statement.

Gadlin remains in custody on a $1 million bail, court records show. CNN reached out to his public defender for comment but has not yet received a response.

Huss, 39, was stabbed multiple times and bitten by her killer during the attack in her apartment in Desert Hot Springs, a city about 100 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the news release.

Huss fought her attacker, investigators concluded at the time, which caused the killer to leave blood at the crime scene, the release said.

Forensic testing showed DNA from the male attacker's blood matched the DNA of the saliva from bite marks found on Huss, the release said.

The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team last month identified Gadlin as a person of interest after using forensic genetic genealogy and discovering that he lived about 12 miles from Huss' apartment at the time of the killing, the DA's office said.

Investigators obtained a saliva sample from Gadlin on February 14, and days later, the state's justice department lab matched Gadlin's DNA to the profile of the suspected killer, the release said.

CNN has reached out to the District Attorney's office for further information.

Gadlin's next court date is March 25, according to court records.

