Divided views on Jan. 6 hearings as committee reveals its findings

The long-awaited Jan. 6 committee hearings have sparked heated conversations on both sides of the political spectrum.
"I don't know how anyone could argue that it was not an attempted coup d'état. That is overthrow the government by basically overthrowing the results of the election," said political analyst Waymon Burke.
A year and a half after a group of rioters stormed the Capitol, a committee is finally digging into the attack and who should be held responsible.
"Let's find out what role other people played, from the president on down," said Burke.
While some on the left have long awaited these public hearings, others on the right are saying, "What's the point?"
"I don't see anything new coming out of these hearings that we haven't learned already," said state Sen. Arthur Orr.
He said these hearings are just another way for Democrats to attack former President Donald Trump.
"I think this is nothing more than political theater. I think it's just something that the Democratic party wants to exploit the Jan. 6 events," said Orr.
He said those who broke the law are already facing consequences.
"The judicial process is working for those who may have broken the law. Hearings and sentencings are being held," said Orr.
But others are asking, "Is that enough?"
"We can't afford to let this slide. I don't know if America is listening or not. They should be, regardless of who it is. Whether it's a Republican president or a Democratic president," said Burke.
Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels issued a statement to WAAY 31, saying, "Like all Americans, I believe that the law and our Constitution applies to everyone, whether it's a regular citizen or the president of the United States. ... This is not about politics or partisanship. It's about the fundamental functioning of our democracy."
No matter their side, all parties will likely be watching as the committee reveals their findings from the attack on our nation's capital and the party lines it's further divided.