Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama competition is this weekend

Distinguished Young Women of North-Central Alabama is hosting its regional competition this Saturday!
Bittersweet is how two Distinguished Young Women describe the final weeks before they give up their regional titles. But they are thrilled for this next group of girls to come and experience such a fulfilling competition.
Just be yourself is a motto that many of these young women hold after competing in the program. Limestone Co. representative Christina Jones said she has made some lifelong friends during her time at the local and state levels.
"I've met so many amazing friends - I visited some this past summer," Jones said. "I keep up with all of them - they're some of my biggest cheerleaders, and I know the other two girls apart of this tri-county program can attest to that."
Contestants compete in scholastics, interviews, talent, self-expression, and fitness. Jones learned to play the harp just for this competition. Lawrence Co. representative Olivia Newman said not to let the areas of competition scare you away from participating.
"I've had a few girls who would have been competing with me at our local level say 'I wish I would have done it,' 'I see the experience you had, and I wish I would have done it,' and it's just you can never go wrong you can never go wrong unless you don't try," Newman said.
DYW is one of the largest scholarship programs for young women in the nation, and since its founding in 1958, it has awarded $118 million in scholarships. Newman has been able to have much of her tuition to the University of South Alabama covered thanks to DWY.
"You know college can be so expensive, and a lot of people don't have access to education, and I think I'm just so grateful for the fund that they've provided for me," Newman said.
DYW is a nonprofit and relies on local sponsors to keep the pageant going and their ability to award scholarships. Since COVID, many of the local programs in Alabama have had to stop their competitions, so many local sponsors are hoping donors will return now that the pandemic is over.
The Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama competition will be this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at Athens Middle School. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support these young women.