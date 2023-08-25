Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama competition is this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama competition is this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

We're Connecting North Alabama. 

Distinguished Young Women of North-Central Alabama is hosting its regional competition this Saturday!

Bittersweet is how two Distinguished Young Women describe the final weeks before they give up their regional titles. But they are thrilled for this next group of girls to come and experience such a fulfilling competition.

Just be yourself is a motto that many of these young women hold after competing in the program. Limestone Co. representative Christina Jones said she has made some lifelong friends during her time at the local and state levels.

"I've met so many amazing friends - I visited some this past summer," Jones said. "I keep up with all of them - they're some of my biggest cheerleaders, and I know the other two girls apart of this tri-county program can attest to that."

Contestants compete in scholastics, interviews, talent, self-expression, and fitness. Jones learned to play the harp just for this competition. Lawrence Co. representative Olivia Newman said not to let the areas of competition scare you away from participating.

"I've had a few girls who would have been competing with me at our local level say 'I wish I would have done it,' 'I see the experience you had, and I wish I would have done it,' and it's just you can never go wrong you can never go wrong unless you don't try," Newman said.

DYW is one of the largest scholarship programs for young women in the nation, and since its founding in 1958, it has awarded $118 million in scholarships. Newman has been able to have much of her tuition to the University of South Alabama covered thanks to DWY.

"You know college can be so expensive, and a lot of people don't have access to education, and I think I'm just so grateful for the fund that they've provided for me," Newman said.

DYW is a nonprofit and relies on local sponsors to keep the pageant going and their ability to award scholarships. Since COVID, many of the local programs in Alabama have had to stop their competitions, so many local sponsors are hoping donors will return now that the pandemic is over.

The Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama competition will be this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at Athens Middle School. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support these young women.

Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama 2022 winners

Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama 2022 winners 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you