'Disrespect of property' leads to new curfew at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum

Visitors to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum will now have to leave the parking lot by 9 p.m.
Rainsville Police Department announced the curfew Thursday, citing reports of "trash, loud music and disrespect of property."
"We hate to do this to the ones that are being responsible and respectful, but we have no choice," the department said in a Facebook post.
The department reminded those who visit the Rainsville City Park to throw trash away in the provided garbage cans. They also warned that if people cannot be respectful at the park, they'll have to limit access to it as well.