Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Disrespect of property' leads to new curfew at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum

  • Updated
  • 0
DeKalb County Schools Coliseum

DeKalb County Schools Coliseum

Visitors to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum will now have to leave the parking lot by 9 p.m.

Rainsville Police Department announced the curfew Thursday, citing reports of "trash, loud music and disrespect of property."

"We hate to do this to the ones that are being responsible and respectful, but we have no choice," the department said in a Facebook post. 

The department reminded those who visit the Rainsville City Park to throw trash away in the provided garbage cans. They also warned that if people cannot be respectful at the park, they'll have to limit access to it as well. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

