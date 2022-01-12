Disciplinary hearing for Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder not set yet

As Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy sits in the Madison County Jail, charged with capital murder, he will keep collecting a paycheck from the city. Under city policy, he'll continue collecting until a disciplinary hearing is held.
On Wednesday morning, the city responded to WAAY 31's request for information about the hearing, saying they don't have any new information at this time regarding when it will take place.
"It's as if his employers are not treating this seriously," said Jane Lee, one of many community members left upset by the officer continuing to get paid. "What kind of message are you sending to his coworkers and everybody else in the department?"
However, some community members say they'd rather see McCoy's trial process play out before taking away his pay.
"I think everybody is innocent until proven guilty," Sara Walker said.
If they are proven guilty, Walker believes they should have to return the pay they received while waiting for trial, "with interest, and no bankruptcy or anything should be able to wipe that out."
However, the current policy does not ask for that. There have been attempts in the past to try to change the policy so an employee could automatically lose their jobs if convicted of a felony. However, that proposal was rejected by the city council last year because state law prohibits employees from being fired without a disciplinary hearing.
WAAY 31 filed an open records request earlier this week to try to find out how much McCoy is being paid while in jail. It's been passed to the city's legal department.