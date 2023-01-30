Disaster relief training in Madison

Alabama Baptist Convention Disaster Relief deploys thousands of volunteers to help those in need across Alabama after a disaster like a tornado or hurricane.
Sessions offered by the association include chainsaw training, clean up, recovery and mud out training, mass feeding training, shower and laundry unit training, chaplaincy training, and administrative training.
Once a person goes through training, including a background check, they are credentialed with the Alabama Baptist Association. The credential is recognized in FEMA's system which makes it easier to get volunteers assigned.
The group is hosting a disaster training session in Madison later this year.
It will run from March 2nd to March 4th at Whitesburg Baptist Church.
Click on this link to register for the volunteer session.