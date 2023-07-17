Director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville set to retire

Marshall Space Flight Director Jody Singer is retiring.
According to the city of Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle issued the following statement in response to Singer’s retirement at the end of July:
“After 38 years of dedication to Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), Jody Singer’s vision for one of NASA’s largest field installations will be seen and felt for many years to come. Ms. Singer’s service to not only the MSFC but also the City of Huntsville has been unmatched. We are thankful for her outstanding leadership, her ability to guide future generations of thinkers and doers, and her willingness to explore deep space for the betterment of our planet. We wish her the very best in her retirement and look forward to working with Acting Director Joseph Pelfrey in leading MSFC into the future.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville issued a statement as well:
“From becoming the first female center director at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville to leading her team through the successful Artemis I mission, Jody Singer’s leadership has taken space exploration to new heights.
Jody has been a driving force in putting Alabama at the forefront of launch innovation and human spaceflight advancement, continuing a legacy in Huntsville that spans the globe. Alabama is grateful for her 38 years of service and I wish her the very best in her next chapter.
I know that Marshall Space Flight Center will be in good hands with Joseph Pelfrey as NASA conducts a search for a new center director, and I look forward to the center’s continued contributions to our space exploration under his leadership.”