DiChiara family excited for Sonny's debut with Trash Pandas

In the state of Alabama, Sonny DiChiara has already made quite a name for himself.
Playing his final year of college baseball at Auburn, the Hoover native had a season for the ages, batting .383 with 22 homers and 59 runs batted in.
A season of the sort deserves recognition, and DiChiara got it. He was named First Team All-America by ABCA, Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game; Second Team All-America by College Baseball Foundation, Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA; the sixth consensus All-American in program history; and just the third SEC Player of the Year in program history, joining Tim Hudson (1997) and Hunter Morris (2010).
To cap it all off, he was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.
With a resume that speaks for itself, it’s no surprise that Major League Baseball came calling. Last Monday, DiChiara was drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Angels.
“Well, it’s all very exciting,” Mike DiChiara, Sonny’s dad, said. “He’s always exceeded my expectations, so it’s really not a surprise that he’s been able to do what he’s done.”
When Sonny DiChiara signed his contract on Friday, it was reported that he would “go straight to Double-A,” meaning that he'll begin his career in his home state with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
“We’ve always been lucky that he’s always played close by, that we’ve been able to come and watch him, so it’s even more exciting for us,” his dad said.
But before Sonny DiChiara can suit up for Rocket City, the Angels sent him to Arizona. His father believes it’ll just be a couple of days before he’s back in Alabama.
“I’m hopeful it’ll be next week sometime that he gets to join the Pandas,” Mike DiChiara said. “I’m not sure where they’re playing, but I’m sure we’ll be there.”