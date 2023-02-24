Devyn Keith removed as chair of Huntsville City Council finance committee after theft arrests

Devyn Keith is no longer the leader of the Huntsville City Council’s Finance Committee.
Council President John Meredith made the change at Thursday’s city council meeting. Councilmember Jennie Robinson took Keith’s place as the committee’s chairperson.
The move comes two weeks after Keith publicly addressed his Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 arrests on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores. (Read more here.) At that Feb. 9 meeting, Keith apologized to his fellow council members and the community.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, a resolution authorizing travel for Keith to Washington, D.C., on March 25-28 did not pass.
According to court records, Keith is accused of taking:
- Groceries and other items valued at $129.28 from the Walmart on University Drive on Nov. 14, 2022;
- Groceries and other items valued at $169.60 from the Walmart on Sparkman Drive on Nov. 15, 2022;
- Groceries and other items valued at $169.58 from the Walmart on Memorial Parkway on Dec. 28, 2022; and
- Headphones valued at $22.67 from the Walmart on University Drive on Feb. 2. Keith was arrested at the store during this incident.
That’s a grand total of $491.13 in merchandise.
Keith is scheduled to appear in Madison County District Court in March.