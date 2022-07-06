 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Developers break ground on new 'live' and 'stay' hotel in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
WaterWalk artist rendering

An artist's rendering of WaterWalk's Huntsville location. (Image from WaterWalk)

Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville.

Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023.

The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options for guests.

“For longer-length stays, guests can choose LIVE units, which are unfurnished and fully customizable,” according to a news release. “For shorter stays, guests may prefer STAY units, which include stylish, comfortable furnishings. The option to choose caters to emerging consumer behaviors and evolving market trends.”

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., WaterWalk currently has properties in Wichita and Overland Park, Kan., Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Raleigh, Charlotte and Minneapolis. Other locations under construction include Phoenix, Jacksonville, Tucson, and Boise, Idaho.

"In 2021 alone, Huntsville saw 3.7 million visitors,” said WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver in the news release.

“It’s one of the largest cities in Alabama and hosts business travelers year-round. As a home base for many major industries, Huntsville allows us to help fill the growing demand for flexible lodging.

“It is clear that how and where we work is rapidly changing, and we are excited to be at the forefront of helping individuals take advantage of that growth.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

