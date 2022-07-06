Developers break ground on new 'live' and 'stay' hotel in Huntsville

Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville.
Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023.
The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options for guests.
“For longer-length stays, guests can choose LIVE units, which are unfurnished and fully customizable,” according to a news release. “For shorter stays, guests may prefer STAY units, which include stylish, comfortable furnishings. The option to choose caters to emerging consumer behaviors and evolving market trends.”
Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., WaterWalk currently has properties in Wichita and Overland Park, Kan., Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Raleigh, Charlotte and Minneapolis. Other locations under construction include Phoenix, Jacksonville, Tucson, and Boise, Idaho.
"In 2021 alone, Huntsville saw 3.7 million visitors,” said WaterWalk CEO Mimi Oliver in the news release.
“It’s one of the largest cities in Alabama and hosts business travelers year-round. As a home base for many major industries, Huntsville allows us to help fill the growing demand for flexible lodging.
“It is clear that how and where we work is rapidly changing, and we are excited to be at the forefront of helping individuals take advantage of that growth.