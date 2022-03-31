'Deteriorating’ Humpback Bridge over Paint Rock River closed ‘long-term’ in Madison County

The Bridge over the Paint Rock River on New Hope Highway (known locally as Humpback Bridge) is closed until further notice, Madison County announced Thursday.
County officials say the decision to close the bridge came after an inspection earlier this month showed the bridge had deteriorated since an inspection in 2021.
The county says this will be a long-term closure as all options for the future are weighed.
According to the county, traveling from the north, only local traffic should proceed south of the Main Drive (New Hope Highway) and Johnson Avenue intersection. There will be limited ability to turn around south of Johnson Avenue.