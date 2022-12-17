Detective: Decatur capital murder suspect shot victim during robbery aided by 2nd shooting victim

A detective with the Decatur Police Department told a judge in late November that the suspect of a double homicide at a Decatur apartment complex was in the middle of robbing one of the victims when he killed him, court documents show.
The detective's affidavit further states that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis, was being helped in the robbery by Quinton Lanon Owens. Owens was identified by police as the second shooting victim found inside the apartment that day.
The robbery and murders happened Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW. Officers arrived about 1:33 p.m. to find the bodies of Owens and Codey Ray Schepp inside Schepp's apartment.
The affidavit says there were items in the home that had been moved or tampered with, in addition to items that were stolen. Schepp's brother previously told WAAY 31 that the stolen items included thousands of dollars.
Video surveillance from nearby gas stations showed Owens and Travis together a few hours before the murders were reported, and Travis was seen in Owens' vehicle about an hour before police arrived at the apartment.
According to the affidavit, Schepp's cellphone showed he had been talking with Owens before they were killed. They planned to meet at Wheeler Estate Apartments "to conduct criminal activity with each other and the male that accompanied Owens."
The male is not identified in the affidavit, which goes on to say messages between Schepp and Owens showed Owens "was accompanied by someone else" when he arrived at the apartment complex. Schepp and Owens last spoke to each other via phone at about 12:40 p.m., according to the affidavit.
The affidavit does not identify Travis as the person who fatally shot Owens but does say he was the one who shot Schepp during the robbery. An arrest warrant for one count of capital murder was issued Nov. 30, the day the affidavit was signed.
Decatur Police issued a call for the public's help with locating Travis on Dec. 12, with Travis obtaining a defense attorney before turning himself in Friday. He remains in the Morgan County Jail, having been denied bond due to the severity of the charge against him.
His attorney said Travis plans to seek a preliminary hearing Monday.