DeSoto Falls is closing for a few months

A tourist hotspot in Dekalb County is set to close for a few months.
The DeSoto Falls overlook and picnic areas are scheduled to close Monday for dredging work.
Between the trails and the beautiful waterfall, DeSoto State Park is a popular attraction.
Sharon Habin and Lisa Schad visit DeSoto Falls at least once a week.
The two recently learned about the scheduled closing and said they knew exactly what to do.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s going to close Monday?’” said Habin.
“For three months? We better get down there," said Schad.
Officials say the picnic and overlook areas will be closed for about 2 months, but it could be closed longer depending on the weather.
it's all for dredging work. Silt and debris washed up along the shore of DeSoto falls for years, especially during flooding events.
Officials say the work will protect and preserve the beloved area.
"We just love the water, especially in the winter," said Schad. "I mean, it’s an all season, all year round, especially after it rains. It just gushes and the sound.”
The work will also allow the park to re-establish a beach and designated swimming area.
“We’ve had such an increase, you know, with the pandemic there’s been a lot of people that have come out here," said Habin. "We try, at least I don’t try to come out here on a weekend because it’s just crazy out here anyways. I can’t even imagine when it’s even better.”
While they look forward to what the future holds for the area, the two women knew they wanted to get one last look at DeSoto Falls before it temporarily closes.