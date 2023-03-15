Design process to begin on new storage and record facility for Madison Co. Probate Judge

The design process will officially begin for a new multi-million dollar storage and record facility for the Madison County Probate Judge.
Judge Frank Barger says there's simply not enough space at their current facility, so it makes their operations inefficient.
"We end up handling equipment and election material dozens of times versus just touching it once because we simply do not have the floor space to stage and organize for an election. This will make our internal operation much more efficient and likely we will see a cost savings in regard to manpower and certainly in the time we spend preparing," Judge Barger said.
Records are also stored across several buildings like the main facility and the archives section of the library. The new facility will give them more room to store all the material under one roof.
It will be located past the Hampton Cove Publix on Highway 231. The facility is slightly bigger than what they need, but Judge Barger says the extra space could be useful as the area continues to grow.
"As we grow, our community grows, the need for more polling locations and equipment related to elections increase, we will have room to grow within this facility and room to expand if we ever need to do that in the future," Judge Barger explained.
The probate judge estimates the total cost of the building and renovations to come to around $3.5 to $4 million. The majority of that funding is coming from the probate judge's own budget.
Judge Barger explained that cost is significantly lower than the $6 million price tag if a brand new facility was built.
He hopes to move into the new facility before the March primary next year.