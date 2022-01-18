Deshler's Chloe Siegel breaks Alabama single-game 3-point record

Break out the record books.
Deshler’s Chloe Siegel is Alabama’s single-game 3-point leader after draining 18 deep balls in a 83-20 win over Oak Mountain on Monday. Siegel scored 54 points in the game, all from behind the arc.
The junior said she knew she had knocked down quite a few shots but didn’t know she’d had broken the record until she stepped off the court.
“They were like, ‘You know how many you just hit?’ and I was like, ‘No.’ And they’re like, ‘You hit 18,’” Siegel explained. “I was just shocked. I couldn't believe it.”
Siegel’s 18 3-pointers shattered the Alabama girls’ record of 14 and surpassed the boys’ record of 17. Her sharpshooting would have set a national record if Hannah Kohn of Florida hadn’t drained 19 in December.
Deshler head coach Jana Killen is in her 33rd season with the Tigers. Killen’s seen just about everything you can imagine on the court but nothing like Siegel's hot streak.
“I’ve never seen a performance like that. And her threes were not normal 3s, they were way out. Way past the men’s college 3-point,” Killen said. “She just kept hitting ‘em and hitting ‘em.”
Even though it’ll only be Siegel’s name that appears on the record, she and Killen said the rest of the team deserves recognition for their efforts.
“The players were doing a great job getting her the ball, setting her screens. And every player played and every player had the same goal,” the coach said. “It didn’t matter what combination was in there, they all wanted Chloe hit some 3s.”
At practice, Siegel's affinity for the deep ball is clear as she drained shot after shot. It’s clearly where she’s most comfortable on the court.
“I would rather take a 3 than a midrange or even a layup. I know that sounds crazy but I'd rather take a 3 than a layup,” she said.
But even with all the success she’s found from downtown, Siegel isn’t focused on personal records.
“I could score zero points and win a blue map and just be perfectly happy,” she said. “I just want a blue map.”