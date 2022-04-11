Desegregation Advisory Committee holds final meeting of school year

The Huntsville City Schools Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) held its final meeting of the school year on Monday.
The committee is made up of volunteer students and parents who monitor the school system's implementation of the federal court-mandated consent order, which aims at helping the school system reach 'unitary status' in compliance with desegregation orders.
The purpose of Monday's meeting was to let the public know what the DAC has been working on over the past year, and gain public input before sending a final year report to the courts.
"Obviously it's important to talk about what we've learned, but also let the community know that we're getting ready to write a report and we need to hear from them as we're writing that report. If there's some things we need to add on there we want to make sure that we're capturing all of the community input," explains Christopher Gregory, chair of the DAC.
They must submit their report by May 31st, along with recommendations to the superintendent.
The DAC is still looking for student volunteers to apply for the upcoming school year.