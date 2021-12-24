Deputies investigating murder-suicide involving a teen at Meridianville home

UPDATE: Deputies have left the scene of a father-son-murder-suicide investigation, but many questions remain unanswered.
It's still unclear what lead up to the argument and shooting. The victims' names are also not being released at this time out of respect for the family. They are expected to be identified this weekend.
Right now, officials say their thoughts are with the victims' family and friends.
"This is tragedy. Any time anyone loses a life and have two family members lose a life especially on Christmas eve. There's a lot of family members and friends that are going to be going through a lot," Chief Deputy Stacey Bates said.
Neighbors at Bermuda Lakes told WAAY 31 they were shocked and couldn't believe what happened this Christmas Eve.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they don't expect the holiday weekend to delay or impact their investigation.
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is now calling this a murder-suicide investigation where a 14-year-old boy and a man were found dead inside a Meridianville home. Out of respect for the families, the identities of those involved are not being released.
Chief Deputies Bates & Houk met with members of the media this afternoon to provide details and answer questions regarding a murder/suicide that occurred on Bermuda Lakes Drive this morning. Out of respect for the families, the identities of those involved are being withheld. pic.twitter.com/WzJtEvYRaV— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 24, 2021
EARLIER: The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a 16-year-old girl at a home in Meridianville on Bermuda Lakes Drive around 11:30 Friday morning. She said she heard an argument between two family members, heard gunshots and ran outside.
When deputies arrived, they made sure there was not a threat before making entry into the home. When inside, they found a 14-year-old boy and an adult male both shot inside one room of the home. Deputies confirmed the two are related and they are treating the case as a death investigation at this time.
PREVIOUS ARTICLE: According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 this morning in the Bermuda Lakes Subdivision in Meridianville.
Patterson said one person is inside the home and investigators are trying to make contact with that person. The sheriff's office believes the incident appears to be domestic-related.
Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a barricaded subject at a residence on Bermuda Lakes Drive in the Meridianville community. Reports of shots fired at this location. The incident appears to be domestic-related with nothing further to provide at this time.— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 24, 2021