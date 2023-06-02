Deputies find teenagers accused of stealing activism flags in Madison home

Michelle Nielson was coming home after a long day of work when she noticed the Black Lives Matter flag and Pride Flag were missing from the top of her 8 foot fence.
"My plate was already filled with my own personal things. I didn’t need someone else adding additional stuff to it," Nielson said.
She was disheartened as this was now the third time in the last six months that someone took the flags.
"My household has been in turmoil," Nielson explained.
However, this time she made sure to put a tracker on the flags to catch the thieves, who she found out were teenagers. It’s unclear if those teenagers were the same people who stole the flags twice before, but Nielson believes they were.
Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office told them to return the flags, which they did while Nielson was at work.
"My buddies were driving by yesterday and one of them was like 'Hey, let me stop real quick,' and they just thought it would look real cool in their room. Then, the sheriff pulled up, so we were told to return them," one teen said as he talked to Nielson through the Ring camera.
"He didn't seem remorseful at all. He didn't seem upset about getting caught," Nielson said. "I feel like perhaps he was upset that he got caught but not sorry that he did the act."
Nielson is now torn on what to do next, but wants to make sure they’re held accountable.
"You have to be responsible for the consequences of your actions," Nielson explained. "I have really had a hard time just thinking of this as some kind of joke or prank. It's not funny at all to trespass. It's not funny to steal. It's not funny to create terror, fear in somebody else, especially not in their safe space, not in their home."
Michelle says now that she knows who has been stealing her flags she hopes to have more peace in her own home. She is grateful for the support she's received from the community.
"Everyone on either social media or in public has just been incredibly supportive. They've given me hope. They've given me the strength, and I feel that I need to continue forward with what I need to do with this," Nielson said.
No charges have been filed at this time.