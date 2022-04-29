Deported man indicted for illegally coming back to America to sell drugs in North Alabama

An undocumented man who had been deported faces multiple charges after officials say he came back to America to sell drugs in North Alabama.
A 17-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court the week of April 25 charges Juan Jose Maldonado-Arce, 36, with:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride;
- Three counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine;
- Two counts of distribution of methamphetamine;
- Two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride;
- Distribution of cocaine hydrochloride;
- Two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm;
- Two counts of being an undocumented individual in possession of a firearm;
- Two counts of carrying or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;
- Using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and;
- Illegal re-entry after deportation.
According to a news release, between May 2021 and February 2022 in Madison and Limestone counties, Maldonado-Arce possessed and sold methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride, and he possessed a Taurus 9mm pistol, a Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver, and a Hi-Point 9mm pistol.
Maldonado-Arce re-entered the United States in July 2012, July 2016, and June 2020 after he was previously deported to Mexico on March 24, 2011, according to the release.
If convicted on all or multiple charges, he could face several decades to life in prison.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger announced the indictment Friday.
DEA and HSI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.