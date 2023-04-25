Deployed U.S. Army soldier returns to Huntsville in big surprise for little sisters

A U.S. Army soldier makes a surprise return home after serving her country on deployment in Europe since Christmas.
Family is everything for American soldier Makayla Hone.
She showed up at Hazel Green Elementary to surprise two of the most important people in her life, her two younger sisters.
As Makayla entered double doors of the cafeteria she stood and awaited the surprise that she says put her over the moon.
Makayla, 19, is the big sister to 6-year-old Sagen and 5-year-old Peighton.
It was a special moment to see the three of them reunite.
"Been waiting on this moment for a really long time… It’s definitely been hard. Thankful for many facetime's but with the time differences it’s been really hard," said Makayla.
The distance combined with the seven-hour time difference in Germany and the fact that Makayla is a family oriented person, gives her so much to look forward too when she returns.
"{They're} My battle-buddies were all really close were we’re big family but nothing beats the little ones... They’re worth every fight that comes our way. All the long days long missions wouldn’t trade it for the world knowing that i get to come back home to these two," said Makayla.
Although Peighton would really love for her big sister to stick around for good, she’ll be back on a flight one week from tomorrow. For now, it’s all about savoring the moment and the time they have together.
Makayla surprised the girls when she said she’s planning on taking then fishing today and eventually go to the Nashville Zoo.
It truly was a wholesome moment at Hazel Green Elementary.