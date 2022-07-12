Department of Defense reinstates mask mandate for military personnel, employees at Redstone Arsenal

Military personnel and certain employees or contractors at Redstone Arsenal will be required to wear masks effective Wednesday morning due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.
The directive from the U.S. Department of Defense affects all federal DOD employees and contractors, as well as military personnel, according to the public affairs officer for Redstone Arsenal Garrison Command, Kavanaugh Breazeale.
It also applies to individuals who visit Army facilities like the gym or commissary.
The directive does not apply to non-DOD tenants or employees on the Arsenal, Breazeale said.