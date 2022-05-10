Department of Defense finds evaluation of Huntsville for Space Command headquarters ‘reasonable’

The U.S. Air Force’s selection process for the new home of Space Command’s headquarters was “reasonable,” according to a report released Tuesday by the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General.
That selection process ultimately ended with the announcement that the headquarters would be moved to Huntsville. The report notes the process complied with federal law, DoD policy and the Secretary of Defense’s requirements.
The report further notes, however, that not all of the criteria used for the selection process could be verified, due in part to lack of supporting documentation and lack of personnel or experts available to discuss them. That said, this situation only applied to three of the 21 criteria used in the process.
The DoD had four recommendations for the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Air Force following its findings: create policy and procedures for future similar decisions; review the concerns raised about the full operational capability of Space Command; issue a memo reminding personnel of the Air Force’s documentation requirements; and review the DoD’s criteria analysis to ensure support for choosing Huntsville.
Alabama politicians quickly took to Twitter to praise the report after its release.
“I’ve always felt the decision to locate Space Command in Huntsville would stand up to scrutiny,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt. “This report is an important step in cementing this choice.”
“This is good news and reaffirms what I have already known to be true: that the Air Force selected Huntsville based on merit and that Huntsville is the best place for Space Command to call home,” said Sen. Richard Shelby.
Read the full report here.