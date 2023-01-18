Dense fog for the morning drive, strong storms late tonight

*Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 AM*
Widespread dense fog will make for a slow and messy Wednesday morning commute. Plan on an extra 15 to 20 minutes getting to your destination and keep your low beam headlights on.
Fog will slowly lift later this morning. The rest of your Wednesday is mostly cloudy and warm. Highs reach the upper 60s today. Spotty showers are possible late this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH will keep things breezy too.
Our next cold front sweeps across North Alabama overnight, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms. All of the WAAY 31 coverage area remains under a Level 1 risk for severe weather tonight. While the risk is low, damaging wind gusts and a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Storms arrive in the Shoals after 10 PM tonight and will clear our eastern counties by 5 AM Thursday morning. Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App to receive warnings for your area tonight.
The storms and clouds will quickly clear out Thursday morning, leading to a sunny day with highs in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs dip back into the low 50s Friday through early next week. Rain likely returns to the region Saturday night and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S/SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong storms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.