Demolition of iconic Building 4200 begins at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
NASA building 4200

Building 4200 is currently being demolished after NASA moved up decommissioning. 
Safety fencing is in place as crews begin to demolish NASA's iconic Building 4200 on Redstone Arsenal.
 
NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Central Laboratory and Office Building, or simply Building 4200, was completed in 1963 and housed office space for the likes of Wernher von Braun and every other Marshall center director since, NASA said.
Building 4200 NASA

Pictured above is Von Braun at the ground breaking for Building 4200. 
In recent years, the building was deemed too expensive to repair, and the decision to bump up the official decommission was made by NASA.
 
"There is a lot of history. A lot of famous people have been in that building that helped create this space program," said Bill Kilpatrick, former NASA employee and current docent at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
 
The 11-story, curtain-wall structure was the hub for the Center’s administrative functions, according to NASA. It was severely damaged by a tornado in 1974 and was remodeled in the early 2000s.
 
"They need to put something there that reflects the history and the progress that has been made over the decades. A memorial of a sense, like a big fountain or something," Kilpatrick said.
 
NASA said for now, the plan is to keep the site vacant after demolition is complete, with no plans to replace the building at this time.
Building 4200 file historic photo

Building 4200 is pictured during original construction in the early 1960's.

