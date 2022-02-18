Demand increasing for at-home storm shelters in North Alabama

During a severe weather threat, it is always important to know where the closest storm shelter is. For some people, they don't have to walk any further than their garage.
Since the beginning of 2022, there has been an increased demand for at-home shelters.
"I've gotten, I don't even know how many calls. If my phone hasn't been ringing my emails have been giving me alerts," says Paul Chapman, the general manager of Valley Storm Shelters.
As the storm rolls in, Chapman says people want to know how quickly they can get one of his shelters
"You just kind of put it off and put it off and you forget about it, and then all of a sudden you're like, I need one of these, tomorrow," he says.
However, it won't come that soon.
Chapman says, "You know just our basic unit, a 4 by 6, I could probably have to you maybe in 6 weeks."
Six weeks at the earliest, but some units are taking six months.
"Something we may get in a week you know, it was taking us 3 to 6 months to get," he explains.
Part of the problem is supply chain shortages, but the recent Mayfield Kentucky tornado also increased the demand.
"Once you see something like that, it stays in your mind that I got to do something," he says.
Now, many people are installing 15 hundred pound tornado shelters at home in their garage.
"It's a big jump to invest in a storm shelter, you may need it once a year, you may need it multiple times, you may never need it! But it's better to have it," says Chapman.
He says his most popular unit is a basic 4 by 6. It fits up to 8 people and costs about $6,700 for the bare-bones unit. However, most people want to customize it a bit and that is where both the price and build time increase.
Chapman says Valley Storm Shelters have also seen an increase in customers because of the new Alabama tax credit. Taxpayers who add a storm shelter to their property this year can get a $3,000 dollar tax credit from the state.