Demand increases for Covid testing as at-home tests are sold out

After a weekend filled with holiday gatherings, many people are now searching for a Covid test before returning to work or catching their flight home.
Pharmacies across Huntsville are posting signs saying "COVID TEST SOLD OUT." At-home tests flew off the shelves ahead of the holiday weekend, and now pharmacies like CVS and Star Discount are completely sold out.
According to Star Discount Pharmacy in Five Points, they have been out of at-home tests since Friday.
By Monday morning, they had already received about 50 calls from people wondering when the next shipment would come in, and the pharmacist doesn't have an exact answer. He said the best case is they will get a new shipment by Thursday.
The worst case is they could be waiting until next week.
Until then, local clinics are having to take on the added weight of testing everyone.
"A lot of people are traveling and either going back home or starting their vacation. They have to be tested before they can go, and so there's just a real big demand right now," said Dr. Steven Werdehoff, owner and physician at Synergy Wellness.
He said they tested more than 300 people Monday, which is double the demand they saw last week.
People are coming in for a mixture of PCR and rapid tests, depending on if they feel symptomatic or just need a test ahead of their flight home.
Synergy Wellness said the demand for testing has been increasing throughout the month of December, and they expect to see it keep going up through the new year.
"It's doubled over last week, which was a doubling over a couple of weeks before. And so you know, everybody has gotten together with family for Christmas, there's been a lot of exposure," said Werdehoff.
His clinic has been anticipating this type of demand, and they are capable of testing upwards of 500 people per day.
Werdehoff said their PCR test positivity rate is at 28%, up 12 points in the last week.