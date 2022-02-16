Delta-8 remains legal in Alabama, but for how long?

A psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant is gaining popularity across Alabama. That description may sound like marijuana, but this is different and it's legal.
It is called delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol.
"Delta-8 will be legal. It is legal now," hemp farmer and Huntsville attorney John Brinkley said. "It's always been legal since this Farm Bill passed."
In 2018, when the Farm Bill was signed into law, Brinkley chose to take a chance and invest in the hemp industry.
He opened up a farm in Huntsville and in Tennessee. Some of his plants are shipped off to be made into delta-8 products.
"They're available at most gas stations, some CBD shops or health food stores," he said.
In fact, Brinkley also owns a CBD and delta-8 shop that sells products ranging from gummies to vapes. He said the difference between these delta-8 products and a traditional marijuana product is the amount of THC.
He said delta-8 products will not give the consumer the same high as delta-9, which is illegal.
"They generally just give the relaxation," Brinkley said. "They don't get you stoned."
Stoned or not, the products will give you a positive drug test.
"If you're using delta-8, which is perfectly legal in Alabama ... you will come up hot for a THC test under delta-9," attorney Michael Timberlake said.
Timberlake said it could prevent you from getting a job or cause you to lose one.
"(Employers) don't have to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," Timberlake said. "You know, if you pop hot for THC, they can take action against you."
For the court system, it is causing some issues.
"Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's good," said Tim Gann, chief deputy district attorney for Madison County.
Gann called delta-8 a loophole. He said if you take enough, it is just as bad as delta-9.
It is also causing a headache for probation officers and judges.
"It is a problem right now, and right now, without sending it to the Department of Forensic Sciences to have it tested to distinguish, we can't distinguish," Gann said. "So I believe it is causing problems with folks on probation."
Gann said the Department of Forensics Sciences is already backed up and needs to prioritize other cases. This is a major reason why he supports state legislation to make delta-8 illegal.
"What you're dealing with is a situation where the federal government has said it is legal and state government can come in and pass more restrictive laws than the federal government," Timberlake said.
An attempt last legislative session fell through. However, back on Feb. 1, Florence Sen. Tim Melson filed SB-144. It would define delta-8 as a schedule 1 controlled substance.
However, he said he plans to scrap the bill. Instead, he is working on legislation to allow only people 21 and older to buy the products.
For hemp farmer Brinkley, this comes as a relief, knowing delta-8 will remain legal — at least, for now.
"If you prohibit delta-8, it would in fact prohibit every single plant in the state of Alabama," Brinkley said.
Melson said he will consider another attempt to make the cannabinoid illegal in the future, but his first priority is to keep a product intended for adults away from kids.