Deliberations underway in trial of Madison County mother accused of killing 13-month-old son

A Madison County mother's fate is now in the hands of a jury.
Jurors began deliberation in the trial of Aleisha Parker about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Parker is accused of killing her 13-month-old son, Dante, in 2018.
Dante was in his playpen at their Madison County home when he was fatally shot.
Prosecutors say Parker should be found guilty of reckless murder due to the firearm being in close proximity of the child when it was discharged. Defense attorneys, however, say there's no reasonable evidence of who pulled the trigger and Parker had no intent of anyone being shot.
Parker faces between 10 and 20 years if convicted.
Her husband, who also faces charges in the case, is due for trial later this year.