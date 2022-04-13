Deliberations begin in Warren Hardy trial

On Wednesday, a Madison County jury started deliberations to determine the verdict for an accused killer.
Warren Hardy is charged with the 2016 murder of NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy.
On Wednesday morning, the judge charged and instructed the jurors, starting deliberations at 11:30a.m.
During closing arguments, the defense attorney's claimed Hardy shot Lundy by accident and stole her car out of stress of the situation.
Prosecutors disagreed with the claim, stating the shooting was intentional.
The defense team previously made motions to lessen the charges against Hardy ultimately, looking to give the jurors more options.
Judge Chris Comer rejected the motion, stating the defense team had argued the crime to be accidental, something that Hardy testified while on the stand Tuesday.
Deliberations will continue into Thursday, if the jury doesn't come to a verdict in the next hour.
If the jury decides to convict Hardy, the penalty phase of this trial would begin.
Hardy could potentially face the death penalty.
