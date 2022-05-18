Del Taco coming to Huntsville

A new option for Mexican food is headed to North Alabama.
Del Taco is coming to Huntsville and five other cities, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
The other locations have not yet been announced.
The Huntsville restaurant will be operated by franchisee Sam Abusaleem.
“My goal has been to bring a fresh, high quality, casual concept to the residents of Northern Alabama, and Del Taco is just that,” Abusaleem said in a news release.
“I’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 30 years and am looking forward to growing my portfolio with such a well-respected brand that believes in the same dedication to its guests and employees as I do.”
A Del Taco spokesperson said an exact location in Huntsville for Del Taco and a projected opening date aren’t currently available.
The Abusaleem Family is involved in other restaurants, including the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Madison and Decatur.
Take a look at Del Taco’s menu here, and count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated on the restaurant’s opening.
More from the release:
Abusaleem has successfully owned and operated several concepts in the retail, real estate and restaurant industry for more than three decades, showing significant growth with each brand he has worked within. His children, Heather and Laith, who grew up learning about owning and operating a business first-hand, now work with their father as his business partners.
The two first started working at one of their family-owned pizza restaurants in Madison, where they gained experience on how to establish a brand as a favorite in the community, which has now primed them to be able to franchise America’s second largest Mexican QSR brand.
“Sam and his team have exceptional experience when it comes to operating multi-unit concepts, paired with a passion to see the Del Taco brand succeed in a market that has been untapped, until now,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “We know they will be an excellent steward of the Del Taco brand and are excited to partner with them to bring fresh Mexican food to Huntsville.”
