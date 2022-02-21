DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CST, river gauges indicated rises on Indian Creek
due to yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO

  • 0
Darrell Blaylock

Darrell Blaylock, CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center

 DeKalb Regional Medical Center

DeKalb Regional Medical Center on Monday welcomed Darrell Nolon Blaylock as its new CEO.

According to an announcement from DRMC, Blaylock brings more than 30 years of community hospital experience to his latest role. He most recently served as CEO of Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and previously served as CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, Tennessee.

"We are thrilled to have found in Darrell a seasoned leader who is the perfect fit for the Fort Payne community and our hospital," said Dr. Steven Isbell, board chair of DRMC. 

Blaylock said he's equally thrilled to be in Fort Payne.

"It's an honor to join a team who is talented, caring and shares my same passion for increasing access to care for the community," he said. "Fort Payne is a special place. I am excited to work with the staff (and) physicians and get to know each other."

Blaylock is a married father of four and grandfather of five. He is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi.

