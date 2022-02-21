DeKalb Regional Medical Center names new CEO

DeKalb Regional Medical Center on Monday welcomed Darrell Nolon Blaylock as its new CEO.
According to an announcement from DRMC, Blaylock brings more than 30 years of community hospital experience to his latest role. He most recently served as CEO of Lincoln Health System in Fayetteville, Tennessee, and previously served as CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin, Tennessee.
"We are thrilled to have found in Darrell a seasoned leader who is the perfect fit for the Fort Payne community and our hospital," said Dr. Steven Isbell, board chair of DRMC.
Blaylock said he's equally thrilled to be in Fort Payne.
"It's an honor to join a team who is talented, caring and shares my same passion for increasing access to care for the community," he said. "Fort Payne is a special place. I am excited to work with the staff (and) physicians and get to know each other."
Blaylock is a married father of four and grandfather of five. He is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi.