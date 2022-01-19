DeKalb, Morgan county schools moving to remote learning due to staffing shortage

Schools in the DeKalb County School System are shifting to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
This is due to a staffing shortage impacting many campuses, Superintendent Wayne Lyles writes in a post on the district’s Facebook page.
Morgan County schools are making the same move, officials announced Wednesday.
"Morgan County Schools will be on Remote Learning on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21st due to staffing issues. All School Campuses will remain open. Employees are to report to their school for remote instruction. Students should be diligent in checking emails and Schoology for assignments and updates," according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
