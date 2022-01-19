 Skip to main content
...Light Freezing Rain And Freezing Drizzle Expected For Much Of The
Tennessee Valley Thursday Morning...

A strong cold front will track southeastward across the Tennessee
Valley very late this evening and early Thursday morning, preceded by
a band of showers and thunderstorms.

As temperatures rapidly fall below freezing, light rain occurring in
the wake of the front will transition to light freezing rain or
freezing drizzle across northwest Alabama between Midnight and 2 AM
CST. This transition zone will spread southeastward, reaching the
Huntsville metropolitan area between 3-5 AM CST and locations in the
vicinity of Ft. Payne by 7-9 AM CST. Minor accumulations of ice up to
0.05 inch are anticipated for much of the region, with locations in
southern portions of Marshall and Dekalb counties standing the best
chance of experiencing little to no accumulation. The freezing rain
may be sufficient to result in a thin glaze of ice, primarily on
elevated and exposed surfaces. Precipitation could briefly transition
to a mixture of light sleet and snow flurries before ending late
Thursday morning.

Another storm system may bring snow flurries to portions of the
Tennessee Valley from early Friday morning through late Friday
evening. Locations across far northeast Alabama stand the best chance
of receiving a light dusting of snow with this system.

DeKalb, Morgan county schools moving to remote learning due to staffing shortage

DeKalb County School System

Schools in the DeKalb County School System are shifting to remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

This is due to a staffing shortage impacting many campuses, Superintendent Wayne Lyles writes in a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Morgan County schools are making the same move, officials announced Wednesday.

"Morgan County Schools will be on Remote Learning on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21st due to staffing issues. All School Campuses will remain open. Employees are to report to their school for remote instruction. Students should be diligent in checking emails and Schoology for assignments and updates," according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

Staff shortages and Covid-19 spikes have caused several North Alabama school systems to temporarily move to remote learning. See a full list of impacted systems HERE

