DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Meza was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on DeKalb County 1001, about five miles west of Valley Head.

The crash remains under investigation.

