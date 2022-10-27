DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.
Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers said Meza was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on DeKalb County 1001, about five miles west of Valley Head.
The crash remains under investigation.