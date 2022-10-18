 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

DeKalb County woman charged with rape, sexual abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Kristen Rice Perry

Kristen Rice Perry

Charges of rape and sexual abuse have landed an Ider woman in jail.

Kristen Rice Perry, 30, was charged Monday and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $45,000.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office did not provide details of any alleged crimes in its release announcing Perry’s arrest.

According to court documents, Perry had sexual intercourse with a person of the opposite sex who was older than 12 but younger than 16 in April 2022.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident in a statement: “I would like to thank our Investigators and Jackson County DHR for all their hard work and sleepless nights to get individuals like this off our streets. Predators of this nature belong behind bars and we will do everything in our power to put them there.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you