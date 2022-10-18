DeKalb County woman charged with rape, sexual abuse

Charges of rape and sexual abuse have landed an Ider woman in jail.
Kristen Rice Perry, 30, was charged Monday and booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $45,000.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office did not provide details of any alleged crimes in its release announcing Perry’s arrest.
According to court documents, Perry had sexual intercourse with a person of the opposite sex who was older than 12 but younger than 16 in April 2022.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident in a statement: “I would like to thank our Investigators and Jackson County DHR for all their hard work and sleepless nights to get individuals like this off our streets. Predators of this nature belong behind bars and we will do everything in our power to put them there.”