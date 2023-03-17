 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

DeKalb County woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessica Lindsey Nation

Jessica Lindsey Nation

A Crossville woman faces multiple charges of child abuse.

Jessica Lindsey Nation, 36, was arrested Thursday on three counts of abuse of child torture/willful and three counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Her bond was set at $150,000. Jail records show she was released Friday.

The arrest stems from an investigation by the sheriff’s office and Alabama Department of Human Resources on allegations of abuse and neglect reported in 2021.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

