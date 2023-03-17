DeKalb County woman charged with multiple counts of child abuse

A Crossville woman faces multiple charges of child abuse.
Jessica Lindsey Nation, 36, was arrested Thursday on three counts of abuse of child torture/willful and three counts of aggravated child abuse, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Her bond was set at $150,000. Jail records show she was released Friday.
The arrest stems from an investigation by the sheriff’s office and Alabama Department of Human Resources on allegations of abuse and neglect reported in 2021.
