DeKalb County trio charged in two-state crime spree

Three Rainsville residents are in a Georgia jail after authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies say they linked them as suspects in a series of thefts.
Jake Carter, 25, Kristie Cobb, 25, and Tammy Walters, 49, were arrested Nov. 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Kirk Road in Rainsville on charges from Summerville, Georgia, according to the Rainsville Police Department.
Rainsville Police coordinated the operation with the Fort Payne Police Department as well as police departments in Summerville, Trenton and Trion, Georgia; and the Dade County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office and Lookout Mountain, Georgia, Judicial Circuit Task Force.
The Rainsville department said a truck used for the thefts was found at a residence in the 700 block of County Road 311 in the Peeks Corner community.
investigators then found a stolen trailer and four-wheeler in Hamilton County, Tennessee.
The Rainsville Police Department said all three suspects have been linked to thefts in Albertville, DeKalb County, Fort Payne and Rainsville in Alabama; and Chickamauga, Dade County, Ringgold, Summerville and Trenton in Georgia.
According to the Fort Payne Police Department:
Carter and Cobb both were charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools.
Walters was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, and two counts of criminal mischief.
They’ve been extradited from Rainsville to Georgia and are expected to face more charges.