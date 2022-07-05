 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 815 PM CDT...

At 739 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Huntland, or 16 miles southwest of Winchester. This storm was nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Elora, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

DeKalb County to continue free breakfast, lunch for students

school lunches

Students in DeKalb County Schools will get free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year.

Families will not have to apply or meet certain requirements for the free meals, either.

According to the DeKalb County Child Nutrition Program, the meals are made possible through the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision, which allows free meals for all students based on overall economic status.

The same provision has allowed Marshall County Schools to provide free meals for its students, too. Learn more here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

