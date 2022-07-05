DeKalb County to continue free breakfast, lunch for students

Students in DeKalb County Schools will get free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year.
Families will not have to apply or meet certain requirements for the free meals, either.
According to the DeKalb County Child Nutrition Program, the meals are made possible through the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision, which allows free meals for all students based on overall economic status.
The same provision has allowed Marshall County Schools to provide free meals for its students, too. Learn more here.