Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Gregory

A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky.

The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone.

They also recovered a stolen RV, Malone said.

Gregory is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Malone said more charges are expected, and Gregory will be extradited to Alabama.

“Small towns seem like easier targets for criminals, but we have just as many resources and the same authority as others, so you can go to Kentucky but we are going to come looking,” Malone said in a statement provided to WAAY.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

