DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky

A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky.
The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone.
They also recovered a stolen RV, Malone said.
Gregory is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Malone said more charges are expected, and Gregory will be extradited to Alabama.
“Small towns seem like easier targets for criminals, but we have just as many resources and the same authority as others, so you can go to Kentucky but we are going to come looking,” Malone said in a statement provided to WAAY.