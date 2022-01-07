DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to close lobby due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is closing its lobby to the public after a rise in Covid-19 cases among staff members and the community.
The sheriff's office said the closure will begin Monday.
"These decisions are not easy ones to make, but with the safety of our employees and the community, we feel like this is the best decision at this time," the office said in a post to social media.
In the meantime, pistol permits can be handled online by clicking here, and those needing to make a report or needing something jail-related can still call 256-845-3801.