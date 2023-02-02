DeKalb County Sheriff's Office receives $150,000 grant for new equipment

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is getting some new equipment, thanks to a $150,000 federal grant.
"It would take us on a whole new level when it comes to public safety," Sheriff Nick Welden said.
The money will go toward new equipment for the sheriff’s response team, which is called out to some of the most dangerous calls, like high-risk warrants and barricades.
"We live in a world where — let's put it as it is — likely to get worse all around the entire country," Welden said. "I’d rather have the equipment and be ready for it and not need it than to not have it and need it."
That equipment includes ballistic vests and helmets, license plate readers, surveillance items, even a whole new line of communication just for the SRT unit.
In other words, they're things the sheriff could no longer afford after seeing a $100,000 loss in revenue.
"Every single sheriff’s budget is being cut drastically, just from standard cutting all the way to the pistol permit that we’re dealing with and the loss of revenue," Welden explained. "So when we received the grant, we were excited. It’s just going to advance our office in ways that we’ve never been able to do."
The sheriff said the money will not only help keep people in Dekalb County safe, but also in neighboring counties like Jackson, Etowah and Cherokee, and even Dade County, Georgia.
That's because the SRT unit sometimes responds to calls in those areas.
"This is going to go a long way with the people we have, and I feel certain, at the end of all this, each one of those will be equipped with everything they need, and that’s all thanks to the good Lord!" Welden said.