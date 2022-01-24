DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identifies inmate who left work release; search ongoing

The Rainsville Police Department reports that an inmate from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has walked off from the work crew at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the inmate is as Sterlin Ray Morgan, 27, of Aroney.
He’s 5’8”, approximately 180 pounds, with blue eyes and short, blonde hair.
The sheriff's office said Morgan is not known to be armed.
Caution is urged for those who live in the area.
Residents are asked to report any strangers in yards or coming to doors by calling 911 or the sheriff's office at 256-845-3801. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has also asked that Rainsville residents check any door bell cameras or home surveillance systems they have for signs of the inmate or possibly related suspicious activity.