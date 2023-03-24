 Skip to main content
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office: Henagar man charged in woman's shooting

  • Updated
Joseph Earl Cobb

A Henagar man faces multiple charges after authorities say he shot a woman early Thursday evening.

Joseph Earl Cobb, 62, has been charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

About 6:27 p.m. Thursday, the Henagar Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a woman being shot in the 100 block of Kelly Drive in Henagar.

The victim was taken to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.

After a search, Cobb was found in a wooded area and taken into custody.

