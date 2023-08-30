DeKalb County Sheriff: Suspected drug dealer found with meth, cocaine, fentanyl

An Ider man was arrested for drug trafficking.
Scott William Haldane, 49, was charged with two counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop Tuesday which resulted in the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine as well as a trafficking amount of fentanyl.
The sheriff’s office says the traffic stop took place on Highway 75 in Ider at Frankie’s Service station.
Deputies say, during the stop, the driver ran away and left the passenger in the vehicle.
Agents identified the passenger as Haldane who the sheriff’s office says was out on bond with prior charges of trafficking to include fentanyl.
Once additional agents arrived, a search for the driver was conducted but the driver was not found.
Deputies say a search of the vehicle revealed over 60 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, and 7 grams of powdered fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia.