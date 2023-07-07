DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office nabs suspect in 3-county vehicle break-in spree

A man suspected in vehicle break-ins in multiple counties has been captured by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Wesley Harris, 28, of Crossville was arrested Thursday on eight theft of property charges, four breaking and entering a vehicle charges and four illegal possession of credit/debit card charges.
The sheriff’s office said Harris committed his crimes on multiple vehicles at Matheny’s Bridge.
He’s also a suspect in cases in Jackson and Marshall counties involving the same crimes.
Harris is being held on a $70,000 bond in the DeKalb County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said more charges are expected.
“When enjoying natural swimming areas in Alabama, please consider leaving personal items at home or take them with you to the area you plan to enjoy,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
“Criminals look for easy targets and unattended vehicles are at the top of the list.”