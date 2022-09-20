DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Homicidal and suicidal’ man arrested after car chase

A Henagar man faces several charges after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about “a homicidal and suicidal male in the Sylvania area” on Monday.
Deputies flooded the area and spotted a suspicious vehicle. A pursuit on Alabama 75 toward Henagar began. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle before it reached downtown Henagar, according to the sheriff’s office.
Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38, was charged with criminal mischief, attempt to elude police and combined influence.
He’s being held in the DeKalb County Jail. Bond was set at $10,500.