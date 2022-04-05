DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announces new ‘Shining Star’ program for residents with special needs

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said being the father of a child with special needs has forced him to look at the issues faced in emergency situations from a parent’s perspective, not just a law enforcement perspective.
It was with that new perspective in mind that he and the rest of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were inspired to bring a new program to the county called Shining Star.
“If our daughter is with us on a trip, and Lord forbid something happened to myself and my wife, first responders on the scene would be unaware of her condition or how best to care for her,” Welden said.
With Shining Star, DeKalb County residents with special needs can be registered in a database to help prevent such a situation. After the free registration is complete, they’ll get a special identification card, and if an emergency happens, first responders can run the resident’s identification information through dispatch to gain vital information about the resident.
This includes not just information about the resident’s needs and next of kin, but also how best to help them. The program will be available to residents of all ages with special needs, including autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s or any mental disorder that can cause altered behavior.
The sheriff’s office hopes the program will be a success in the county and prove a useful tool to other agencies in the state and nation.
“Some mental disorders can also mimic the symptoms of drug usage, and we do not want that mistake to happen, whether it’s our children or anyone else’s,” Welden said. “We are going to implement and refine this system at the local level and hope that it can spread nationwide, so that our first responders have the information to best serve and protect, no matter the mental status of the citizen or situation.”
Caregivers and parents can register their loved one by bringing them to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 2801 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.