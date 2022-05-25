DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden wins another term

With one of the largest majorities seen from Tuesday's primary election, Nick Welden secured another four years as DeKalb County's sheriff.
Welden held 85.86% of the vote, or 10,548 votes in all, in the race.
Craig White, a DeKalb County investigator, came in second place with 10.54% of the vote, or 1,295 votes. In third was Terry Wadsworth, whose candidacy made headlines after his indictment by a DeKalb County grand jury for illegally searching criminal records.
Wadsworth received 442 votes, or 3.6%.