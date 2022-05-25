 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden wins another term

  • 0
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

With one of the largest majorities seen from Tuesday's primary election, Nick Welden secured another four years as DeKalb County's sheriff. 

Welden held 85.86% of the vote, or 10,548 votes in all, in the race.

Craig White, a DeKalb County investigator, came in second place with 10.54% of the vote, or 1,295 votes. In third was Terry Wadsworth, whose candidacy made headlines after his indictment by a DeKalb County grand jury for illegally searching criminal records.

Wadsworth received 442 votes, or 3.6%.

See more results from DeKalb County's election here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you