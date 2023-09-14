DeKalb County Sheriff: Grant acquired to buy chemical masks as deaths from fentanyl exposure go up

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced they’re taking steps to be better protected from fentanyl exposure.
According to the sheriff’s office, they’ve worked with the DeKalb County Commission, DeKalb County EMA and Board of Education to acquire a grant to purchase $14,000 worth of specialized chemical masks.
The sheriff’s office says the masks will be distributed to their deputies, school resource officers, investigators, and courthouse security team.
With deaths due to fentanyl exposure on the rise everywhere, this equipment is designed to better protect law enforcement so they can better protect members of the public.
The sheriff’s office says equipment like this was used for an arrest made this week.
DeKalb County Narcotics and Jackson County Narcotics issued a search warrant at a residence on Alabama Highway 71 in Dutton. The sheriff’s office says 419 pressed fentanyl pills were confiscated.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Ethan Teddy Shankles for trafficking in fentanyl.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says agents put on the proper protective equipment to avoid any exposure to fentanyl once the residence was secure.
“It is sad that we have to worry about getting this type of equipment just to properly do our job, but safety, not only for our deputies, but also for you, is our number ONE goal,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
If you know of someone selling or using fentanyl, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asks that you please contact them at 256-845-3801 or send them an email through their tip line at info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.