DeKalb County road re-opens after all-day Thursday crash cleanup.

4:27 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway is now fully open.
From earlier:
The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports that state troopers have opened one lane of Alabama 68 between DeKalb County roads 20 and 51 after an early Thursday wreck.
Both lanes are expected to be open by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the EMA.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a single-vehicle crash about 1 a.m. Thursday on Alabama 68 near DeKalb County 57 caused a blockage.
Avoid the area if possible.
